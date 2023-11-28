IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

