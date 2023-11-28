Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.52) price target on the stock.

Shares of IKA stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.03. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The company has a market capitalization of £73.09 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

