Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 25.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941,651.75, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.