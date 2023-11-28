Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

