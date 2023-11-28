Intchains Group (ICG) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intchains Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Intchains Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Intchains Group
|-25.34%
|-2.14%
|-2.11%
|Intchains Group Competitors
|-136.65%
|-84.25%
|-7.14%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Intchains Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Intchains Group
|$68.68 million
|$51.50 million
|-417.00
|Intchains Group Competitors
|$19.04 billion
|$755.14 million
|10.49
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intchains Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Intchains Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Intchains Group Competitors
|2075
|8843
|17591
|631
|2.58
As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Intchains Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Intchains Group peers beat Intchains Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
