Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $38,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,883,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after acquiring an additional 108,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 971,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

