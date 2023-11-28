International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,034 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of International Seaways worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $246,985 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

