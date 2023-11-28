Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $314.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

