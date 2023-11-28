Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,912,000 after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 70,890 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DJD stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $46.01.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

