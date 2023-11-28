iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

