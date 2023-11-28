JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

