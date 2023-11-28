Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.26) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.21).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a top pick rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,639.69, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,550.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,679.57.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 7,938.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.18). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

