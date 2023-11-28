JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.69 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOYY Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of JOYY

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 15.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 59.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Stories

