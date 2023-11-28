JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBIN opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

