JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Match Group worth $136,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

