JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.75% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $143,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

