Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,411 shares of company stock worth $32,103. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,353,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,673 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 337,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.