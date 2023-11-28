Kenvue (KVUE) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kenvue to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Kenvue Competitors 139 1142 1262 30 2.46

Kenvue presently has a consensus target price of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion $2.09 billion N/A Kenvue Competitors $4.63 billion $330.24 million 33.53

This table compares Kenvue and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 72.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Kenvue Competitors -20.70% 10.13% -8.18%

Summary

Kenvue beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

