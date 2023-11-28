Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKPNY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

