Korea Investment CORP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,418 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

