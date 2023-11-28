Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,748 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

