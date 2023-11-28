Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,243 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.