Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2 %

ACM stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

