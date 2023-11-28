Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.05 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

