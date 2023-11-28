Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $230,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

