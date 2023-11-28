Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Legrand Stock Down 0.2 %

Legrand Company Profile

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

