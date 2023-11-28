Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

