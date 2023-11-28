Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.40 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

