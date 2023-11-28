Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.40 on Monday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
