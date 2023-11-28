Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%.
Lizhi Price Performance
Shares of LIZI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
