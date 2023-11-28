Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi Price Performance

Shares of LIZI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lizhi

About Lizhi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Lizhi by 300.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lizhi by 107.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.