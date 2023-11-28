Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
