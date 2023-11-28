Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.66. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $226.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

