Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

