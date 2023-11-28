Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.