Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,480.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total value of $514,892.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $103,001,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,438.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,445.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,422.98.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

