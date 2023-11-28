Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Match Group worth $254,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

