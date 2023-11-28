MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $210.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500,654 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

