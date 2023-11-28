Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

MXC stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

