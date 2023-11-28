Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 5.0 %
MXC stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
