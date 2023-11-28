MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
MFA Financial stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
