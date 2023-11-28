MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFA Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after buying an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.