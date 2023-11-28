Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.00) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

