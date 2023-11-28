Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,745 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

