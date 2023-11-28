MoneyHero (MNY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 665 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyHero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 546 845 14 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 162.49%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -35.78 MoneyHero Competitors $1.23 billion $27.77 million 34.29

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -52.18% -66.11% -4.30%

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

