Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 762.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.21% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 36,785.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

