Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) & CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Head-To-Head Survey

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Natera has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -50.50% -72.98% -36.94% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Natera and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natera and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 5 1 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Natera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than CannLabs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natera and CannLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $820.22 million 8.06 -$547.80 million ($4.52) -12.18 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera.

Summary

Natera beats CannLabs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born. The company's products also comprise Signatera, a ctDNA blood test for molecular residual disease assessment and surveillance of disease recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with cancer; Altera, a tissue based comprehensive genomic profiling test; Prospera to assess active rejection in patients who have undergone kidney transplantation; and Renasight, a kidney gene panel test. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that enables laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CannLabs

(Get Free Report)

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

