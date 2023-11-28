nCino (NCNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

NCNO stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.42. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

