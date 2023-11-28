NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

