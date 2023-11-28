Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $1.16 on Monday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neonode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

