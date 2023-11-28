NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTST. Mizuho began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

