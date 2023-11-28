New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NGD stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $958.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 109.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,577 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of New Gold by 1,188.4% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,788,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

