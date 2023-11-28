NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NXGN opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 864,031 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

