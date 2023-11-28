Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Financial Contrast

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nextracker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $2.08 billion 1.15 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 4.96% -8.13% 11.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Location Based Technologies and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 3 18 0 2.86

Nextracker has a consensus price target of $45.95, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Nextracker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Summary

Nextracker beats Location Based Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

