Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE:NOAH opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $851.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Noah by 1,597.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Noah

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

